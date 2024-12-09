Providence College student keeps community clothed with ‘Friartown’s Closet’

PROVIDENCE – Fast fashion has become quite the trend with students at Providence College, and Mary Gifford picked up on that right away when she first set foot on campus as a freshman four years ago.
The now senior at the Dominican Friars college noticed over the years that her fellow classmates have a plethora of one-time-use clothing mainly worn at themed events – including at certain PC men’s basketball home games – that gets discarded once those events conclude. It was there where Gifford thought having a circular fashion cycle on PC’s campus would be good to have, both for her fellow classmates and the community at large, and not have clothing go to waste, Gifford told Providence Business News.
And thus, “Friartown’s Closet” became a reality. The thrift store, occupying a renovated classroom in PC’s Feinstein Academic Center, opened in back in April as a student-run business that is separate from the college’s main business operations.
Gifford told PBN the store currently has approximately 300 gently used clothing items rotating within the main shopping space at a time. Men’s and women’s clothing are currently available in all sizes in the store, which is run by 35 students – each of them working one hour per week to help operate it.
“A big part of starting the business for me is to provide equal access of clothing to the community because there’s a little bit of a disparity between the local community and the college campus,” Gifford said. “It’s really important that I bring the clothes that students give away here also to the community.”
Gifford’s journey in launching Friartown’s Closet began her freshman year when she held a clothing drive to gain much of the store’s inventory. She said she collected around 80 trash bags worth of clothes at the time.
Along with shadowing in a thrift store named “Revival” in her native Beverly, Mass., Gifford, she said, worked closely with Kelly Ramirez – Social Enterprise Greenhouse’s founder and former CEO who now lead’s PC’s Donald Ryan Incubator for Entrepreneurship in the Arts & Sciences – to develop a business plan for Gifford’s operation. Gifford said she began applying for grants and finding the right business model for her store, and landed on the “buy-outright” model so students can receive store credit for contributing clothes to Gifford’s operation.
[caption id="attachment_483227" align="alignright" width="401"]
FRIARTOWN'S CLOSET, the on-campus thrift store owned and operated by Providence College student Mary Gifford, currently has approximately 300 gently used clothing items rotating within the store's main shopping space at a time. / COURTESY FRIARTOWN'S CLOSET VIA INSTAGRAM[/caption]
Gifford subsequently received close to $30,000 in grants from PC to help launch Friartown’s Closet. Such grants, according to PC, included a $9,000 grant from the Providentia Endowed Fund, $5,000 for winning the Ryan Incubator’s inaugural Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition and a 2023 Summer Undergraduate research grant through PC’s Center for Engaged Learning that included a $4,000 stipend and $500 in supplies.
PC’s entrepreneurship incubator has seen other success stories recently. Ramirez told PBN that one student recently won the college’s latest innovation competition for creating a straw that can detect date-rape drugs in beverages. She also said a former PC student who participated in last year’s innovation competition and a student from a neighboring college recently opened a thrift store on North Main Street.
“They see the possibility [of launching a business] through this program,” Ramirez said. “I think the more students that are launching things and are successful, the more other students can see ‘oh this is a possibility for me.’ ”
Ramirez also said there were close to double the amount of PC students who participated in this year’s innovation competition than from a year ago. She feels participation will only further increase in the years to come, especially with PC alumni becoming engaged with the program as coaches and mentors to students.
Keeping the community clothed also goes beyond PC’s campus. Gifford also said she and her classmates recently held a clothing drive at PC’s Smith Hill Annex facility where close to 15 bins worth of clothing were donated to those in need. She also says Friartown’s Closet – which can be found on various social media sites, including LinkedIn, TikTok and Instagram – is now collecting clothing donations for its spring community drive.
Going forward, Gifford says her main goal is for Friartown’s Closet to continue operating on campus after she graduates from PC. She also hopes to branch out and see if other neighboring colleges would like to have their own “Friartown’s Closet,” of sorts.
“I would rather go to other college campuses and see if I can fulfill another need there, do a store on campus and events off campus for their communities,” Gifford said. “I would love to stay in Rhode Island and see if other colleges in Rhode Island would need a similar business model.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.