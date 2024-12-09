Providence College student keeps community clothed with ‘Friartown’s Closet’

By
-
MARY GIFFORD, a Providence College senior, opened back in April
MARY GIFFORD, a Providence College senior, opened back in April "Friartown's Closet," a student-run thrift store on the college's campus that is separate from PC's main business operations. / COURTESY MARY GIFFORD VIA INSTAGRAM

PROVIDENCE – Fast fashion has become quite the trend with students at Providence College, and Mary Gifford picked up on that right away when she first set foot on campus as a freshman four years ago. The now senior at the Dominican Friars college noticed over the years that her fellow classmates have a plethora

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Inside Scoop on PC’s Sports Administration Program

This past August Providence College announced its newest graduate program, an online Master of Science…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR