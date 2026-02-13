Providence College student wins Rhode Island Business Competition Pitch Contest

PROVIDENCE – A Providence College student whose company developed a drink-tampering detection straw claimed first place at the Rhode Island Business Competition's third annual Student Pitch Contest. Neve Palmeri, owner of SmartSip, received $500 for her product – a discreet, color-changing straw designed to detect common drink-tampering substances. Palmeri and more than 10 students from five Rhode Island colleges competed Feb. 11 at Roger Williams University, each delivering 90-second pitches to a panel of three judges. Concepts ranged from car detailing services and a campus-based buying platform to medical devices. Alyssa Fornier, a Roger Williams University student and founder of Slangin Spots, finished second and received $300. Her venture operates as an artisan hub connecting New England artists with platforms to showcase and sell their work. Sam Bocuzzi, a University of Rhode Island student and owner of PUCC, took third place and received $200. Her product aims to address social exclusion and isolation by offering a practical solution for safely hanging personal belongings. The Rhode Island Business Competition, now in its 26th year, supports the development of companies by inviting emerging and established entrepreneurs to submit ideas for Rhode Island-based businesses with strong growth potential. The competition awards cash prizes and professional services to its most promising entrants and is backed by private businesses, investors, foundations, colleges and universities, public entities, nonprofit organizations and former competitors. Judges included Jason Costa, vice president of commercial banking at Washington Trust; Cedric Hughes, analyst at REGENT Craft; and Justin Wilkes, sales director at Envision Technologies. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.