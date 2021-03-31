Providence College to hold modified in-person commencement

PROVIDENCE – Providence College announced that its May 20 commencement for the 2021 graduating class will be modified and will be in person for the graduates.

PC said the ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on campus at one or more outdoor settings depending on how big the state will allow outdoor gatherings at the time. The college typically has its commencement ceremonies at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in downtown Providence, but last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests of the graduates will not be allowed to attend the ceremony in person, PC said, but the event will be livestreamed for guests to watch.

“While the setting will be different from what we have become used to, the ceremony will continue those traditions we hold most dear, including individual recognition for each student, a commencement speaker and the presentation of honorary degrees,” said Providence College President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard in a statement. “I have no doubt that it will reflect in glorious ways the trademark Providence College resiliency and spirit that have been tested but remain unbroken after many months of challenges.”

The college said it plans to honor the 2020 class during the college’s homecoming weekend Oct. 1-3. Further details about that ceremony will be announced later.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.