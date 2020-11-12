Providence College switching to semester-end remote learning a week earlier than planned

PROVIDENCE – Providence College President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard said Thursday in an email to the campus community that it will move its semester-end online-learning schedule up one week in response to the significantly increased number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in Rhode Island and across the country.

The college will have all of its classes go fully remote starting Nov. 16, a few days ahead of PC’s original plan end in-person learning Nov. 20 to allow students to return home and have classes resume online on Nov. 30.

“We have made this decision out of an abundance of caution that states’ regulations may change rapidly in the days ahead which may prevent or delay students from being able to return home as originally planned,” Sicard said. “Our goal is to allow students and their families maximum flexibility in modifying travel plans should they choose to do so.”

Sicard said students have the option to return home anytime between now and Nov. 20. Residence halls and other facilities on PC’s campus will stay open through Nov. 20 for students who choose to remain on campus, he said.

This is the second time PC has switched to remote learning for emergency reasons. In September, an outbreak involving more than 200 students living off campus prompted the college to temporarily move all classes to online. Bryant University also recently announced that it is moving all of its exams to online in response to the recent COVID-19 surge in Rhode Island.

