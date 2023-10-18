Providence commission OKs updated plans for 75-unit development in Fox Point

PROVIDENCE – After a lengthy discussion Tuesday, the City Planning Commission approved updated plans to develop a five-story, mixed-use property in the Fox Point neighborhood.

The proposal submitted by Fox Point Capital LLC, which is associated with Providence Realty Advisors, calls for demolishing the buildings on 251 and 269 Wickenden St. to make way for a building that would house 75 residential units and two commercial units.

Tuesday’s meeting mirrored the last time the project was presented on Aug. 15, when the commissioners had approved the developer’s initial master plan after hearing hours of feedback from community members.

Many residents who originally opposed the plan cited concerns that the building, which would be one of the tallest on the street, would not fit in with the rest of the neighborhood and complained about the lack of parking set aside for the apartments. Conversely, those in support of the development have noted the city’s need for additional housing as rent prices continue to climb because of the increasing number of people moving to Providence.

- Advertisement -

While presenting the updated master plan Tuesday developers noted they heard the community’s feedback “loud and clear.” To address concerns about a lack of affordable housing and what community members have previously deemed “corporatization of Wickenden Street,” representatives presenting the project say they eliminated one of the commercial spaces that was part of the original proposal and added more residential units.

There are also fewer parking spaces than originally proposed, but the plans include 15 bicycle spaces and a loading space in the parking area. Other adjustments include changing the building’s design to give it the appearance of three separate structures with attics. This aligns with commissioners’ desire for the building’s style to fit better with the rest of Wickenden Street, which is lined with shops and multifamily homes. Representatives also say they took commissioners’ feedback to minimize the visibility of the fifth floor from Wickenden and Brook Streets by increasing the building’s setback.

Despite these changes, dozens of local residents echoed their previous concerns Tuesday.

“I view this project as the first stone in the pond that’s going to kill the creativity, the valor, the independence, the spunk of the people who have populated Wickenden Street with their commercial endeavors, their hopes and their dreams,” said Providence resident Roz Rustigian. “As others before me have said, once this building raises property values around it, everything else is going to fall … and I don’t want to live in Everytown USA.”

Lily Bogosian, interim president of the Fox Point Neighborhood Association, also used her public comment time to restate comments commissioners have previously made about the project.

“This is a transformational project that will change the unique and dare I say quaint feeling on Wickenden. It will have an impact. It is a large building and it does take away from the area,” said Bogosian.

Those in support of the project pointed out the need for additional housing and noted that some people do not need cars in the city.

“The city is in the midst of a housing crisis. … I sacrifice over half of my monthly income to rent along with my partner. We are unable to find cheaper rents in the city,” said Daniel Morris, who rents in Providence. “I also generally do not commute in the city by car, I use RIPTA or bike. Having bicycle parking in the building is a great way to alleviate car travel … and will lessen the congestion of parking on the street.”

Aaron Hill, a public school teacher who rents in the city, also pointed out the environmental benefits of reducing traffic.

“It confronts two of our biggest issues: the housing crisis in our state and the climate crisis on our planet,” Hill said. “So if we want to let our planet burn and let teachers and working- class people like me go without a place to live that they can afford, then go ahead and oppose this project and save your parking space.”

Commissioners ultimately decided to approve the updated master plan, stating it met the necessary criteria. But the approval came with several conditions, including: developers specify where a potential transformer would be located; the loading space in the parking space remains; grading specifications to show the building’s cellar actually meets the definition; a plan for robust planting behind the building; floor plans that include more detailed square footage; and developers present proposals for landscaping, drainage management and signage along with the preliminary plan.

The commission also granted the developers design waivers for the height of the building’s window sills and placement of residential space within 20 feet of a main street, as well as request of a dimensional adjustment for height. However, commissioners denied a dimensional adjustment to accommodate a rear setback.

While the most recent master plan has been approved, developers will continue adjusting the design and submit updated plans to respond to the commission’s requirements.