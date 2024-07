Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Providence Community Health Centers recently laid off “approximately 40” employees, PCHC spokesperson Brett Davey said.

The layoffs took place on June 28 and most of the positions were within the Accountable Entity, which is funded through a six-year grant from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid. Davey said an Accountable Entity is Medicaid’s version of an Accountable Care Organization where a provider is “...accountable for quality health care, outcomes, and the total cost of care of its population.”

The CMS grant was set to expire this year and PCHC, a nonprofit and Providence’s only federally qualified health center, was funded for another year, but with a $3 million reduction, causing the layoffs.

Davey said around 600 patients were involved with case managers. PCHC is working with Managed Care Organizations and creating more internal resources to make sure patients still have access to case management services. Also, some case management positions like in the Women’s Cancer Screening program will continue, he said.

