Providence condo in Pilgrim Mills building sells for $1.7M

PROVIDENCE – A residential condominium inside the Pilgrim Mills building in the College Hill area, near Rhode Island School of Design, recently sold for $1.7 million, marking the most expensive sale of its kind in the city so far this year, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller.

The 101 North Main St., Unit 600, condo property inside Pilgrim Mills features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with more than 2,500 square feet of living space throughout the home.

Compass cited data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service when deeming this the highest condo sale in the city in 2023 as of late October. Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the deal, said the sale marked the most expensive condo sale in the history of the Pilgrim Mills building, citing MLS data, and the firm also said that it was the fifth-highest condo sale ever in the city.

The four-story Pilgrim Mill building was constructed in the 1880s, originally as a factory building. The property, which was once home to the Blue Point Oyster House, was redeveloped into luxury condominiums in 1998, according to ArtInRuins, a nonprofit that tracks the destruction and redevelopment of historic mill buildings in Providence.

A ground-floor retail space in the building has been home to Mill’s Tavern for almost 20 years, according to ArtInRuins.

Unit 600 in the Pilgrim Mills building also features two living rooms, high ceilings, hardwood floors and private baths for each of the bedrooms. The primary bedroom includes an en suite bath with a walk-in closet, a dual-sink vanity, a tub and a sauna.

The condo unit includes a dual-sided gas fireplace and custom built-in cabinets. The unit also opens up onto a large private terrace for alfresco dining, the real estate firm said.

The condo was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.18 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Compass Providence agent Rebecca Rumin represented the seller in this condo sale. Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the buyer, according to the firm.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the condo was sold by Francis Cevetello, of Boston. It was purchased by Terrence Moran, of Providence, according to the warranty deed.

