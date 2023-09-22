Providence considering city’s first-ever rental registry

PROVIDENCE – A proposal is being considered to create the city’s first-ever registration for all occupied and vacant rental units.

Providence City Council President Rachel Miller and Councilman Miguel Sanchez introduced the plan during Thursday night’s meeting.

“Essentially what this does is create a database of all the rental units in Rhode Island,” Sanchez said, adding that several cities and towns, including Narragansett, have adopted it. “This is really the first step in my opinion to creating a more equitable city for renters and holding landlords accountable.”

The goal of the registry is to help address health and safety issues, identify units that are not up to code, educate citizens and landlords about building code compliance. The registry also aims to connect owners with lead remediation services for any properties built before 1978, the year lead paint was banned in the U.S.

The proposed registry would include single and multi-family homes, condos, townhouses and leasehold cooperative units. The ordinance includes plans for the creation of a transparent online database by January 2025, requires annual reporting to City Council and establishes a proactive inspection program.

The initial registration period would begin Sept. 2, 2024, and end on Oct. 31, 2024. There are no fees for initial registration and it would be valid for one year. Landlords would then be charged between $30 and $500 per property annually.

All landlords would register units with the Department of Inspection and Standards. Those leasing a property that was built before 1978 must provide the DIS with a certificate of conformance, a lead-safe certificate and a lead-free certificate.

Names of any business entities that are leasing units must also be registered and the proposal states landlords should be familiar with the following rules and regulations under the PVD Code of Ordinances: Minimal Housing Standards, Unlawful Housing Practices and Noise Control. Landlords should also know the following R.I. General Laws: Residential Landlord Tenant Act and Rhode Island Fair Housing

City council members referred the proposal to the Committee on Ordinances for further review.