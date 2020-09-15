Providence Council members call for property valuation

PROVIDENCE – Some members of the City Council are asking for a valuation of all city-owned properties, as the council works toward finalizing a fiscal 2021 budget.

In a recent statement, council members James Taylor, Nicholas Narducci and Rachel Miller said they plan to introduce a resolution asking for an assessment of all city-owned property, including their values and current and proposed future uses.

The resolution will require the requested inventory from the Department of Public Property within two weeks of passage, the release stated. The City Council has not yet finalized a fiscal 2021 budget.

