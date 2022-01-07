Providence council president calls for independent auditor on ARPA spending

PROVIDENCE – Doling out hundreds of millions of dollars of federal relief funds, revising the rules that govern the city and setting new boundaries for Providence’s 15 voting districts are among the tasks facing the City Council in the year ahead.

Council President John J. Igliozzi Jr. in an address to the council on Thursday night described these duties as crucial opportunities for lawmakers to help the city recover and grow.

Igliozzi, who took the helm of the 15-member council in April after former Council President Sabina Matos resigned to become lieutenant governor, struck an optimistic but somber tone as he opened the council’s first meeting of the new year. Reflecting on the health and economic devastation wrought over the pandemic, as well as the one-year anniversary of the riots on the U.S. Capitol, Igliozzi stressed the importance of transparent, open and empathetic government to lead the city through the year ahead.

“The No. 1 priority for the City Council has been – and always will be – making sure Providence city government works for the people of Providence,” Igliozzi said. “What we do this year in Providence and in Rhode Island will impact how well our representative democracy – our republic here in Providence – works to serve the people of the capital city.”

To that end, Igliozzi said he will recommend the council hire an independent auditor to track and monitor spending of the city’s $166 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds, submitting biweekly reports that let lawmakers and the community see how the funds are spent.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Jan. 5 introduced his budget proposal for spending the bulk of the ARPA funds based on recommendations made by the Providence COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force, which stemmed from community feedback.

Igliozzi did not comment specifically on Elorza’s plan but said it was important for the council to provide “checks and balances and accountability” on how the money is spent.

“That’s what’s missing that we’re going to add to this ARPA budget,” Igliozzi said.

Other crucial responsibilities before the council in the year ahead include the decennial redrawing of the boundaries separating its 15 voting districts, or wards. The nearly 13,000 Providence residents added to the city population over the prior decade are likely to mean changes to the divisions between districts by the time of the November election.

Also subject to change are the policies that govern city officials, employees, schools and services with a new Charter Review Commission – also headed by Igliozzi – slated to consider changes to the city’s constitution.

Igliozzi named expanded representation through at-large council positions as an example of one change the commission will take up, but emphasized the process will include ample opportunity for community input with a series of neighborhood outreach meetings.

Any recommendations made under the once-per-decade review proposed will also go before voters on the November ballot.

“The process has the potential to strengthen our democracy and make the government more resilient,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city continues to address the fallout from the pandemic through funding for housing, increased emphasis on public safety – including additional police academies – and improving internet access, including plans to bring free public Wi-Fi to city parks and recreation centers this spring. Other focus areas include city infrastructure and an upcoming city property revaluation. Igliozzi warned that the blistering housing market will likely mean higher property values for city residents, which could price some out of their neighborhoods.

“Regardless of the effect of revaluation, we commit to doing everything we can to hold the line on property taxes and, if we can, to lower them,” Igliozzi said.

Igliozzi, who has represented the city’s seventh ward for 25 years, is the longest-serving council member and is term-limited. He alluded to this year being his final one behind the city dais but did not say whether he’s planning a future bid for a different office.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.