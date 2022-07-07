Providence Council to vote on $515M pension obligation bond

PROVIDENCE – With the blessing from the statehouse, city lawmakers are moving ahead with plans to borrow half a billion dollars to shore up the beleaguered pension fund.

The Providence City Council is slated to vote Thursday night on a resolution authorizing the city to issue the $515 million pension obligation bond. The council is one of several groups needed to sign off on the borrowing plan, which required the okay from state lawmakers who approved the state-enabling legislation during the 2022 legislative session. Voters also overwhelmingly backed the proposal in a June special election.

City and state lawmakers have billed the borrowing plan as the best – and only – way to make a meaningful dent in the city’s unfunded pension liability, which has swelled to $1.3 billion. Annual payments are also increasing faster than city revenue, threatening to siphon away funds from critical services if nothing else is done, according to the Providence Pension Fund Working Group report.

The council’s green light does not guarantee that the city’s plan to pay down its mammoth pension debt will go forward.

Both the council resolution and the state-enabling legislation only allow the city to borrow the money at a maximum 4.9% interest rate, and with rising interest rates and uncertain market conditions, that window of opportunity is closing fast.

Other conditions tied to the city’s ability to borrow the money include a 25-year term with a par call provision to allow the city to refinance if interest rates become more favorable, a minimum employee contribution rate to the pension and a requirement that the city put $10 million into a restricted account to fund other post-employment benefits.

Meanwhile, the issuing of the bond itself takes at least two months to prepare, according to Andrew Grande, a spokesperson for Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s office. Assuming that work began when the state-enabling legislation was approved at the end of June, the city won’t be ready to sell its bonds until late August at the earliest.

“We will only pursue the POB if the terms make sense for the city,” Grande said in an email. “We will explore the Total Interest Cost (TIC) and then determine whether to move forward. As everyone is aware, interest rates have increased considerably, and it is uncertain whether market conditions will be favorable.”

However, even if those market conditions aren’t favorable now, the option is still on the table. The terms of the state legislation allow the city to pursue the pension obligation bond anytime in the next five years, Grande noted.

The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.