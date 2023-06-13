Providence councilwoman ‘stable’ after being hit by a van in Calif.

Updated at 11:50 a.m. on June 13

PROVIDENCE – City Councilwoman Helen Anthony is reportedly in stable condition after she was struck by a van while hiking in northern California.

Anthony is chair of the Finance Committee. Since 2019, she has represented the city’s Ward 2, which consists of the Blackstone, College Hill and Wayland neighborhoods. Anthony is also an attorney at Handy Law LLC, specializing in land use, real estate and nonprofit law.

City Council spokesperson Parker Gavigan said Anthony is receiving “excellent care” after the June 10 incident but did not provide further information.

In an emailed statement, Council President Rachel Miller said, “As chair of the Finance Committee, Helen has done incredible work stewarding this year’s budget process. We’ve worked closely on the budget proposal, and her commitment to transparency has been paramount over the last six weeks.”

- Advertisement -

Anthony’s social media accounts did not provide any information about the accident.

A Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in City Council chambers.

(Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Providence City Council spokesperson Parker Gavigan.)

Sam Wood is a PBN staffer. Contact him at Wood@PBN.com