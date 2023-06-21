Providence councilwoman still in ICU following California accident

PROVIDENCE – City Councilwoman Helen Anthony remains in the intensive care unit after she was struck by an all-terrain vehicle while hiking in northern California earlier this month, according to a statement released by her family Wednesday.

The family said Anthony is “taking positive steps to recover each day.”

“She remains in the ICU and is anxious to come home,” the family said in its statement. “Healing will take time, and we appreciate your patience. Her injuries are serious, but anyone who knows Helen knows that her generosity of spirit is matched by her tenacity.”

Anthony was struck by an ATV while crossing the entry road to Point Lobos State National Reserve in Monterey County, Calif., on June 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Anthony is chairwoman of the council finance committee. Since 2019, she has represented the city’s Ward 2, which consists of the Blackstone, College Hill and Wayland neighborhoods. Anthony is also an attorney at Handy Law LLC, specializing in land use, real estate and nonprofit law.

“We are grateful to Helen’s colleagues at Handy Law and at the Providence City Council, who have picked up Helen’s work and moved forward,” the family said. “We want to assure you that day by day, Helen is moving forward too. Thank you so much for your kindness and positive energy. We can feel it.”