Providence Country Day School launches $15M fundraising campaign

EAST PROVIDENCE – A local private school is launching a first-of-its-kind fundraising campaign in its history that hopes to bring in eight figures for its programming.
Providence Country Day School has kicked off its $15 million Centennial Campaign as part of the school’s 100th year in operation. School officials held a formal launch event June 22 at the R.I. Convention Center, where more than 400 people attended to celebrate the occasion.
PCD Heald of School Kevin Folan said in a statement that the campaign marks “an important moment” in the school’s history, shifting its focus from celebrating PCD’s first century of operation to “building a bright future” for the next century and beyond.
PCD over the past four years created multiple initiatives to grow its operations. Among them are decreasing its tuition by 35% in 2020,
partnering with the Henry Barnard School to have it become PCD’s new elementary school
and moving said school from Rhode Island College to PCD’s campus
.
Now, PCD says it is launching an ambitious campaign to raise $8.6 million for capital improvements, $4.9 in unrestricted gifts and $1.5 million for its endowment. The school says it has already raised more than $10 million, putting it on track to raise an additional $5 million over the next two fiscal years.
The campaign also includes PCD intending on constructing a new $8 million 12,000-square-foot arts building, which includes a theater and gallery space, in the center of campus. PCD says it aims to raise the needed money to start construction before the 2026-27 academic year.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.