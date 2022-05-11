Providence Country Day School to offer scholarship to Ukrainian refugee

EAST PROVIDENCE – Providence Country Day School has created a scholarship for a student from Ukraine, and the scholarship will cover tuition costs for one such student entering or repeating the ninth grade for the 2022-23 academic year.

The school said the scholarship was created after having conversations with students regarding the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The school said it has already had inquiries from Ukrainian students seeking to attend PCD.

“We have heard the desire to help in some way in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine from our students, faculty and alumni,” said PCD Head of School Kevin Folan in a statement. “This scholarship is a small yet tangible way our school can help a student whose entire life has been disrupted. I am grateful for the generosity of our community, which has made this possible.”

The school said the scholarship will be awarded on May 31 to one incoming freshman who has lived in Ukraine within the last six months. Students must also demonstrate adequate English proficiency and meet the school’s academic requirements needed for admission, PCD said.

Interested students can apply for the scholarship on PCD’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.