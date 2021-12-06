Providence, Cumberland awarded for fluoride levels in drinking water

PROVIDENCE – Public water systems in Providence and Cumberland have received Water Fluoridation Quality Awards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This year’s awards are presented to communities that maintain a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2020. Levels must be high enough to effectively prevent tooth decay.

A total of 1,292 public water systems in 29 states received awards this year.

“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” said Casey Hannan, director of the CDC’s Division of Oral Health. “Fluoridation is also highly cost effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.