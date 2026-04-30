Mayor, officials open new business center in Providence

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MAYOR BRETT P. Smiley, center, cuts the ribbon Thursday at the grand opening of the Providence Business Center in downtown Providence, joined by city officials marking the launch of the new one-stop hub for business services. / MATTHEW McNULTY / PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS

PROVIDENCE – The city opened the new Providence Business Center on Thursday designed to consolidate permitting, licensing, financing and workforce services for entrepreneurs and small business owners into a single downtown location. The center, located at 444 Westminster St. inside the former city building space in downtown Providence, brings together multiple economic development functions, including small

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