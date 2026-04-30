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PROVIDENCE – The city opened the new Providence Business Center on Thursday designed to consolidate permitting, licensing, financing and workforce services for entrepreneurs and small business owners into a single downtown location. The center, located at 444 Westminster St. inside the former city building space in downtown Providence, brings together multiple economic development functions, including small

PROVIDENCE – The city opened the new Providence Business Center on Thursday designed to consolidate permitting, licensing, financing and workforce services for entrepreneurs and small business owners into a single downtown location.

The center, located at 444 Westminster St. inside the former city building space in downtown Providence, brings together multiple economic development functions, including small business licensing, workforce development programs, minority- and women-owned business support, and the Providence Business Loan Fund.

City officials said the consolidation is intended to reduce delays and simplify access to services.

“We’ve tried so hard to make it easier to do business here in Providence,” Mayor Brett P. Smiley said at Thursday's ribbon cutting for the facility, describing the new center as part of a broader shift toward a “one-stop shop” model for city permitting and business support.

Economic Development Director Ted Carr said the center is intended to improve coordination across city departments that interact with businesses and to reduce the need for entrepreneurs to navigate multiple offices.

“This brings together every part of city government that touches the economy,” Carr said.

The licensing division, which handles more than two dozen permit categories and processed roughly 3,000 applications in 2025, will now be co-located with economic development staff.

Officials said the move is expected to streamline communication between departments and improve turnaround times for applicants.

Jose Giusti, director of licensing, said the office works closely with other city agencies on inspections and compliance and emphasized that the new structure will make it easier for businesses to move through the regulatory process.

City officials said the center will also serve as a hub for workshops, technical assistance sessions and business support programming aimed at helping entrepreneurs access capital and navigate permitting requirements.

The opening comes as Providence prepares to launch Small Business Month programming in May, including promotional campaigns encouraging residents to shop locally.

The city also announced two-hour free parking on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout May in commercial corridors, alongside extended business hours and events.