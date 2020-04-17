Providence distillery remains in high spirits

Four years of research and development led The Industrious Spirit Co. LLC to a lineup of craft spirits that it was preparing to sell with pride. The vodka was ready, and gin and bourbon were coming soon. The tasting room was set to open in late April.

Interviews were being conducted for new employees. And then the new coronavirus arrived in Rhode Island, an unwanted intruder on a five-year business plan.

CEO Manya Rubinstein, who opened the Providence-based business in 2016 with three partners, had at least one day of despair. The business had been cut down before it even opened its public room, with the order by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo for all in-service restaurants, bars, coffee shops and tasting rooms to close.

In a day, the five years of raising funds and research and development into creating their own spirits had seemingly been dashed. The vodka is made with non-GMO, regionally grown, organic corn.

“I had a day of ‘Are you [expletive] kidding me?’ ” Rubinstein said. “I definitely had a day of that. We’re really proud of our product. It’s great. It’s made in a way we feel really good about, supporting local agriculture. We had just hired an amazing front-of-house person. We had such a great grand opening planned.”

By the end of March, a new business plan was assembled. The bottled vodka, called Structural Vodka, is still being sold – through an online booking and pickups are made through a walk-up window at the business. A different product is available through the window, too. The business has switched quickly to the production of hand sanitizer, using the World Health Organization formula.

For now, that product is being distributed for free to recipients, including the city of Providence and individuals who come to the location daily. In the future, as the business scales up on sanitizer production, it may charge a modest fee to cover its manufacturing costs.

The can-do attitude has kept the business alive. It still has five employees. The tasting room staff was never hired, Rubinstein said. The front-of-house manager is now managing distribution of the hand sanitizer and bottled vodka through the improvised walk-up window.

Industrious Spirit calls it the “Wish We Could” window, short for “wish we could give you a hug but at least we can give you vodka” window.

Rubinstein said the spirits are still selling and will sell in the future when the pandemic subsides and businesses can reopen. Until then, they are being resourceful.

“We’re coming out of an artist community that is all about making things and making things by hand,” she said. “It’s a very Rhode Island story. We’re people that make things. We make them well. We take pride in what we do. We can figure it out.”

OWNERS: Manya Rubinstein, Dan Neff, H. Douglas Randall and John Curtin

TYPE OF BUSINESS: Craft spirits distillery

LOCATION: 1 Sims Ave., Providence, Suite 103

EMPLOYEES: Five

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 2016

SALES: WND

Mary MacDonald is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Macdonald@PBN.com.