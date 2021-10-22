Providence Equity invests in Calif.-based classroom technology platform company

PROVIDENCE – Providence Equity Partners had invested in the San Francisco company Seesaw Learning Inc., the two organizations announced Friday.

Seesaw Learning is a software-as-a-service classroom platform for teachers, students and families that aims to increase learning and engagement with a focus on elementary grade levels.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Seesaw is an impressive founder-led, mission-driven business with opportunities for significant growth,” said David Phillips, senior managing director and co-head of North America at Providence Equity. “The platform saw widespread adoption during the pandemic and Seesaw’s customer base continues to expand from a large and active teacher community that drives organic growth through word-of-mouth referrals. We are excited to support the Seesaw team in their next chapter.”

Seesaw Learning was founded in 2015 and is used by over 10 million teachers, students and family members in more than 130 countries, the company said.

The company will continue to be led by co-founders Adrian Graham and Carl Sjogreen, following the investment.

“As we’ve gotten to know the Providence team, it’s become clear that they believe in Seesaw’s mission and we are aligned on the direction we want to take the company,” said Graham, Seesaw’s CEO. “We’re excited to have them as partners as we continue to transform the learning experience for students, teachers and families around the globe.”

Providence Equity now has roughly $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments, the private equity firm said.