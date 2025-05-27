Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – Providence Equity Partners LLC has acquired a controlling stake in a live-events logistics company that has worked with the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Financial terms of the strategic investment in Global Critical Logistics LLC on May 21 was not immediately disclosed. However, The Wall Street Journal reported the deal to be

– Providence Equity Partners LLC has acquired a controlling stake in a live-events logistics company that has worked with the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Financial terms of the strategic investment in Global Critical Logistics LLC on May 21 was not immediately disclosed. However, The Wall Street Journal reported the deal to be valued at more than $1 billion. Both companies would not confirm the sale price upon request Tuesday.

Providence Equity Partners will now assume the role of majority shareholder in GCL, while ATL Partners, the current majority owner, will retain a minority equity interest in the company, according to the press release.

GCL will remain under the leadership of President and CEO Daniel Rosenthal, with its global headquarters based in New York. Founded in 1978 with clients such as Led Zeppelin and Uriah Heep, the company operates a global network across multiple verticals through a portfolio of brands. It's website states that GCL handles upwards of 10,000 projects per year across 160 countries, with 833 team members on staff.

“GCL is a very special company supported by an incredible family of employees, customers and partners across its global network. Providence’s commitment validates our customer focus and growth strategy and will expand our capabilities further in the years ahead,” said Rosenthal. “The Providence team’s proven track record and depth of relationships in our end markets make them the ideal partner for the next chapter of serving our customers.”

GCL recently provided logistics services for Swift's "Eras" Tour from 2023 to 2024, which remains the highest-grossing concert tour of all time with more than $2 billion in ticket sales alone. Last year, the company announced they would be providing services for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.