TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
With four major hospital campuses, multiple offsite facilities (ambulatory care, MRI buildings, offices) and buildings…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
Providence Equity Partners will now assume the role of majority shareholder in GCL, while ATL Partners, the current majority owner, will retain a minority equity interest in the company, according to the press release.
GCL will remain under the leadership of President and CEO Daniel Rosenthal, with its global headquarters based in New York. Founded in 1978 with clients such as Led Zeppelin and Uriah Heep, the company operates a global network across multiple verticals through a portfolio of brands. It's website states that GCL handles upwards of 10,000 projects per year across 160 countries, with 833 team members on staff.“GCL is a very special company supported by an incredible family of employees, customers and partners across its global network. Providence’s commitment validates our customer focus and growth strategy and will expand our capabilities further in the years ahead,” said Rosenthal. “The Providence team’s proven track record and depth of relationships in our end markets make them the ideal partner for the next chapter of serving our customers.”
GCL recently provided logistics services for Swift's "Eras" Tour from 2023 to 2024, which remains the highest-grossing concert tour of all time with more than $2 billion in ticket sales alone. Last year, the company announced they would be providing services for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Providence Equity Partners has nearly three decades of experience investing in the live event space, including Major League Soccer, Populous, Real Madrid, Sweetwater, TAIT, Topgolf, Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network and World Triathlon Corporation (Ironman). “We have a deep appreciation for and understanding of the business, especially given our long history of investing in entertainment and sports,” said Managing Director at Providence Scott Marimow. “For nearly 50 years, GCL has earned the trust of the world’s biggest names in the live events sector and established a leading position in all of the end markets it serves.” Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.