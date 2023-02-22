Providence Equity Partners invests in digital STEM education company

PROVIDENCE – Providence Equity Partners LLC has invested in a Houston-based digital science, technology, engineering and math education company, the two companies announced on Feb. 21.

Accelerate Learning, founded in 2013, will partner with the Rhode Island firm as it continues to develop “a comprehensive learning platform that includes standards-aligned digital curriculum, print workbooks, hands-on classroom teaching kits and professional development for educators,” the companies said.

Current leadership will remain in place at Accelerate Learning. Providence Equity Partners did not disclose the value of the investment.

“With the increased emphasis on STEM in K-12 curriculum, as well as the ongoing shift to digital-first providers, we believe … [Accelerate] is well-positioned to capitalize on numerous organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the years ahead,” David Phillips, senior managing director at Providence Equity Partners, said in a statement.

Accelerate CEO and President Philip Galati said the company was attracted to the partnership for Providence Equity Partners’ “deep experience in education software and technology.”

More than 9 million students and 750,000 teachers throughout the U.S. use the Accelerate Learning platform, the company says.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.