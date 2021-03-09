Providence expands vaccine eligibility to residents 50 and older in five areas, Pawtucket prepares to do so citywide

PROVIDENCE – The cities of Providence and Pawtucket will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 50 and older, depending on where they live.

In Pawtucket, the city expects to expand eligibility citywide. In Providence, it’s in five zip codes, all in neighborhoods that experienced higher infection and hospitalization rates in the pandemic.

Starting on Wednesday, upcoming vaccine clinics in Providence, managed by its emergency management agency, will accept people who are 50 and older in zip codes 02904, 02905, 02907, 02909 and 02909. These areas now eligible add new neighborhoods identified for priority, including Charles, Wanskuck, South Providence, Washington Park and Edgewood.

Previously, Providence had extended eligibility to residents of south side and west end neighborhoods including Olneyville and Manton.

- Advertisement -

In Pawtucket, the city announced Monday afternoon that all residents in the city who are 50 or older can get a vaccine in coming weeks. Although not immediately available, the city wants people in the 50 to age 64 age bracket to register on its vaccination website to get information on when they can be vaccinated.

The week of March 15 is expected to be reserved still for people age 65 and older, but after that, the city anticipates being able to provide vaccine for younger residents.

Both Providence and Pawtucket, as well as Central Falls, are considered high-impact communities and have been allowed to provide expanded eligibility by the R.I. Department of Health. Central Falls residents had access to vaccines in the first phase of the vaccine rollout, starting in December 2020.

The Pawtucket website is www.PawtucketRI.com/Covid19. The Providence website is www.VacinatePVD.com.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.