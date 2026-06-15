Providence files antitrust lawsuit alleging price-fixing in fire truck industry

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PROVIDENCE has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit accusing major fire truck manufacturers and an industry trade group of engaging in anti-competitive practices that officials say have driven up costs and delayed delivery of critical emergency vehicles. In a statement released Monday, Mayor Brett P. Smiley described the fire truck manufacturers as operating a monopoly. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The city has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit accusing major fire truck manufacturers and an industry trade group of engaging in anti-competitive practices that officials say have driven up costs and delayed delivery of critical emergency vehicles. The lawsuit, filed June 11, alleges manufacturers Oshkosh Corp., Pierce Manufacturing Inc., Terex Corp. and Rosenbauer

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