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PROVIDENCE – The city has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit accusing major fire truck manufacturers and an industry trade group of engaging in anti-competitive practices that officials say have driven up costs and delayed delivery of critical emergency vehicles. The lawsuit, filed June 11, alleges manufacturers Oshkosh Corp., Pierce Manufacturing Inc., Terex Corp. and Rosenbauer

PROVIDENCE – The city has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit accusing major fire truck manufacturers and an industry trade group of engaging in anti-competitive practices that officials say have driven up costs and delayed delivery of critical emergency vehicles.

The lawsuit, filed June 11, alleges manufacturers Oshkosh Corp., Pierce Manufacturing Inc., Terex Corp. and Rosenbauer America LLC acquired competitors in ways that reduced market competition.

It also claims the companies shared pricing and supply information through the Fire Apparatus Manufacturers’ Association, which is also named in the suit.

City officials say those practices have contributed to sharp increases in the cost of fire apparatus nationwide.

Providence reported that the cost of fire trucks it purchased rose by 60% between 2020 and 2024, while delivery delays for emergency vehicles have doubled on average across the country.

In a statement released Monday, Mayor Brett P. Smiley described the fire truck manufacturers as operating a monopoly.

“Providence’s taxpayers should not be forced to pay these inflated prices because of anti-competitive, price-fixing practices within the industry,” said Smiley. “When the tools and equipment that are used by our firefighters are put in jeopardy, public safety is put at risk.”

The city is seeking damages, the return of alleged ill-gotten profits and other relief, including efforts to unwind certain mergers that the city argues harmed competition.

Providence Fire Chief Derek Silva said delays in replacing aging fire trucks have created operational challenges for the department.

The city purchased three fire trucks in 2021 for just under $450,000 each, said spokesperson Carl Austin Grondin. By 2024, it paid more than $730,000 apiece for five additional trucks of the same model, according to the federal antitrust complaint.

Grondin said those 2024 orders are not expected to be delivered until 2027.

The city also reported the price of an aerial ladder truck increased from about $1.3 million in 2020 to roughly $2 million in subsequent years.