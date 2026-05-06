Providence files case against Audubon Capital over rent algorithms

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THE CITY of Providence filed an enforcement action against Audubon Capital Partners LLC on Wednesday, alleging the firm used banned algorithmic software to coordinate rent pricing. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRIS BERGENHEIM

PROVIDENCE – The city on Wednesday filed an enforcement action against Audubon Capital Partners LLC, alleging the firm used banned algorithmic software to coordinate rent pricing. City spokesperson Joshua Estrella said the complaint marks the first enforcement action under the law, adopted last year to ban algorithmic rent pricing. The city alleges Audubon Capital Partners

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