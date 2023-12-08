Providence Flea seeks to preserve home by becoming developer of land it occupies

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Since 2013, a thin strip of land bordering the eastern shore of the Providence River has served as the seasonal home of the Providence Flea Market, which hosts more than 2,500 artists and makers over the course of its weekend marketplaces. While this longevity and the market’s popularity may make it seem like a fixture…