Providence home on Bowen Street sells for $1.8M

PROVIDENCE – A single-family home at 214 Bowen St. sold for $1.8 million in a private transaction, according to Compass Inc., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The recently renovated home includes eight bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bath, and contains approximately 4,267 square feet of living space. Built in 1870, the property is located on a roughly 0.13-acre lot in the College Hill neighborhood.

According to listing information from Compass, the three-story Mansard-style home features a renovated interior that retains historic architectural elements. The first floor includes a kitchen, living areas and an en suite bedroom, while the upper floors include additional bedrooms and flexible living space.

The property is located near Brown University and other College Hill amenities.

- Advertisement -

According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in 2025 at nearly $1.5 million, including $490,400 for the land and $973,500 for the building.

Kira Greene of Compass represented the seller and marketed the property as a private exclusive listing, according to the firm. The buyer was represented by Bob Kenneally of Williams & Stuart Real Estate.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Hien Dieu Bui and Minh Tri Lam, of La Jolla, Calif., and purchased by Jason Calhoun and Maryelizabeth Grace Calhoun, of Barrington.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.