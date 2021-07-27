Lifespan, CNE announce COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, volunteers

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – The state's two largest hospital systems on Tuesday said that they will soon be mandating thousands of employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, setting early September deadlines for thousands of holdouts. The announcements by Care New England Health System and Lifespan Corp. follow the lead of other major health care providers across the…