Lifespan, CNE announce COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, volunteers

Updated at 6:24 p.m.

By
-
THE PROVIDENCE-BASED Care New England Health System and Lifespan Corp. hospital system both announced vaccine mandates for employees starting September 2021. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SCHOOL OF MEDICINE VIA AP
THE PROVIDENCE-BASED Care New England Health System and Lifespan Corp. hospital system both announced vaccine mandates for employees starting September 2021. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SCHOOL OF MEDICINE VIA AP
PROVIDENCE – The state's two largest hospital systems on Tuesday said that they will soon be mandating thousands of employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, setting early September deadlines for thousands of holdouts. The announcements by Care New England Health System and Lifespan Corp. follow the lead of other major health care providers across the…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display