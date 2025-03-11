Providence launches revamped PVD311 online platform

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Tuesday announced the launch of the administration’s newly revamped PVD311 online platform, which he says will improve residents’ communication and relationships with municipal departments and city officials. With the likelihood the city will need to raise property taxes or other fees to cover the costs of an agreement

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Tuesday announced the launch of the administration’s newly revamped PVD311 online platform, which he says will improve residents' communication and relationships with municipal departments and city officials.

With the likelihood the city will need to raise property taxes or other fees to cover the costs of an agreement to increase its allocation to Providence Public Schools, the administration is now seeking to give residents and businesses who fund much of the budget a better return on investment.

While residents have always had the option of going to City Hall in person or calling the PVD311 phone line, the online version was more than 15 years old and was last updated in 2016. In some cases, a service request would generate an email to a city employee, who would then have to print the email out and then manually type it into the system.

“When we think about the other technology and products that we use regularly, there are updates several times a year," said Smiley during a March 6 briefing. "The fact we were using technology that was this old shows how long overdue it is."

Smiley said all users will need to create a new account and password to access the platform, as well as resubmit all previously pending requests.

In addition to centralizing all requests on a single database, the upgraded system features an improved interface the administration said will be easier to navigate than its predecessor. Users will receive real-time updates on the status of their service requests. And for the first time, users will receive direct text messages on important notifications from the city.

The overhaul, which includes the switch of the city’s PVD311 vendor to Microsoft Inc., is also designed to improve inter-departmental communications between the various city departments.

The service will be available in five different languages, said Smiley, and direct two-way text service, the first of its kind in Providence, will be available in English and Spanish.

In 2023 the administration releases a

community satisfaction survey that showed 70% of respondents were unaware of the PVD311 system, which at the time had 81,271 registered users.

Smiley said one of the central gripes about the previous version was the lack of prompt status updates on where their requests stood.

“We learned from our users how frustrating it was to submit service requests and then not get regular updates. And they wonder, are they really on this?," said Smiley. "People get anxious. They want to know what's going on."

The administration said most requests go to the Department of Public Works for things like fixing potholes or picking up trash. But Smiley many residents are still unaware of the other services PVD311 staffers provide, from assisting with requests for a birth certificate or information on securing a marriage license.

There was $100,000 budgeted for an overhaul for fiscal year 2024. Smiley said the switch to Microsoft will cost $350,000 for system implementation and there will be future and ongoing licensing agreements that will need to be funded.

Director of City Services Norelys Consuegra said the new platform should increase response times to requests and "hear and respond more effectively to community concerns."

To assist residents will setting up accounts and learning about the platform, the administration is hosting five training sessions at public libraries throughout the city, beginning Wednesday

at the Olneyville Library at 6 p.m.

Smiley predicted the upgrade would also reduce the volume of service calls, some of which are repeated or are the result of several residents asking for assistance on the same issue.

“We think this will prevent fewer things from falling thought the cracks,” he said. "And allow us to do more with the same amount of staff."

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.