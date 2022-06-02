Providence man jailed 23 years for armed robbery, assault on police officer

PROVIDENCE – A 30-year-old city man was sentenced to 23 years in state prison for his role in an armed robbery and car chase in October 2020, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said Thursday.

Roberto Cruz Rivera pleaded no contest to first-degree robbery, discharge of a firearm during a robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon on a police officer, discharge of a firearm while committing an assault on a police officer, and carrying a pistol without a license.

“This case demonstrates the enormous danger that large-capacity magazines, that remarkably remain lawful in Rhode Island, and illegal firearms pose to members of the public and law enforcement alike,” Neronha said. “This defendant not only brandished a ghost gun during this robbery, but also discharged it, including at a pursuing police officer. The long sentence imposed by the court here should send a strong message that gun violence perpetrated against police and members of the public will bring the most serious consequences.”

Cruz and co-defendant Jeffrey McKay attempted to rob a 7-Eleven on Smith Street the night of the arrest. Cruz pointed a handgun at the store clerk while he entered the store. After the clerk emptied the cash register of approximately $500, Cruz fired once at the ground near the clerk and twice into the ceiling while he fled the store.

- Advertisement -

A Providence police officer, who had heard the gun shots, pulled into the store’s parking lot. Cruz then pointed his gun at the officer and ran to the car driven by McKay. Cruz fired upon the officer during the ensuing car chase before the defendants crashed into a median on a Route 146 on-ramp off Mineral Spring Avenue.

Cruz was apprehended in the woods after fleeing the crash on foot. Officers recovered a Polymer80 9 mm semi-automatic ghost gun with a 27-round, large-capacity magazine underneath the car and an additional magazine inside of the car.

The case against McKay is currently pending in Providence County Superior Court.