Providence Marriott Downtown invests $2.5M in energy efficiency

PROVIDENCE – Using a $2.5 million loan through the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, the Providence Marriott Downtown has installed a new, highly efficient heating, ventilating, and air conditioning system and LED lighting throughout the building.

The updates will help the hotel reduce its annual energy expense by almost 40%, compared with its most recent use, according to a statement.

The so-called C-PACE efficiency program for commercial properties has been used by 26 building owners to date, according to Jeffrey R. Diehl, CEO of the infrastructure bank. The Providence Marriott Downtown hotel was among the largest loans issued.

The hotel will repay the loan over an 18-year term.

The hotel has 354 rooms and opened in 1975. The energy efficiency improvements are part of an ongoing effort to update its programming. The hotel now has charging stations for electric vehicles, uses a farm-to-table concept in its dining and uses locally sourced coffees.

