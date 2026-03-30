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PROVIDENCE – A mural that began as a memorial for a slain Ukrainian refugee has now become a hot-button issue between city officials and the community. Mayor Brett P. Smily has called for the artwork on the exterior of The Dark Lady, an LGBTQ+ club at 19 Snow St., to be removed, WJAR-TV NBC 10 reported

Providence mayor calls for mural outside LGBTQ+ club to be taken down

PROVIDENCE

– A mural that began as a memorial for a slain Ukrainian refugee has now become a hot-button issue between city officials and the community.

Mayor Brett P. Smily has called for the artwork on the exterior of The Dark Lady, an LGBTQ+ club at 19 Snow St., to be removed, WJAR-TV NBC 10 reported Sunday.

In a statement, the mayor said the mural “

is divisive and does not represent Providence.”

The almost-completed mural depicts

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on a light rail train in North Carolina last summer. Other murals depicting Zarutska have appeared in other parts of the country, reportedly funded by billionaire Elon Musk.

Zarutska’s death polarized the nation last August when it became the focal point for national conservatives,

has used the incident to criticize what he described as lenient court systems in Democrat-led states, WJAR-TV reported.

"The murder of the individual depicted in this mural was a devastating tragedy, but the misguided, isolating intent of those funding murals like the one across the county is divisive and does not represent Providence,” Smiley said in the statement. “I continue to encourage our community to support local artists whose work brings us closer together rather than divide us."

The Dark Lady owners, identified by WJAR-TV only as Randy and Buck, said in a statement that the mural was created to honor Zarutska's memory, as well as

mental wellness, LGBTQIA+ rights, immigration, the war, unity, and anti-Trump policies.

WJAR-TV crews were not allowed to enter the club Sunday and club owners declined further comment.

Ian Gaudreau, the local artist behind the mural, told WJAR-TV that

all funding for the piece is coming from Musk and a large sum of online donations.

He said he never intended for the tribute to be political.

including President Donald Trump, who"We’re sorry for the chaos this has caused. We are progressive Democrats, we do not support Donald Trump or politics of division, and our values are deeply rooted in inclusion, equality, and respect,” the owners said in the statement.