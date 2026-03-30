Providence mayor calls for mural outside LGBTQ+ club to be taken down

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PROVIDENCE MAYOR Brett P. Smily has called for the removal of a mural depicting a slain Ukrainian refugee to be removed from the back of The Dark Lady, an LGBTQ+ club on Snow Street. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ MIKE SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – A mural that began as a memorial for a slain Ukrainian refugee has now become a hot-button issue between city officials and the community.  Mayor Brett P. Smily has called for the artwork on the exterior of The Dark Lady, an LGBTQ+ club at 19 Snow St., to be removed, WJAR-TV NBC 10 reported

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