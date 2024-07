Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE- Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s administration is making major changes to the development review process for new residential and commercial construction that should shorten the timeline between application and project completion by several weeks. A spokesperson for Smiley on Thursday confirmed the city’s Department of Inspection and Standards will begin expediting new applications, effective immediately,

new system whereby a “concurrent review process” will be begin after the submission of a site plan and construction drawings.

Previously, new construction permits would not be eligible for review until a sign off by the Department of Public Works, the securing of a Narragansett Bay Commission sewer connection permit, and an availability letter provided from the Providence Water Supply Board.

Smiley in a statement to Providence Business News said the

change "reflects our dedication to fostering growth and making Providence an even more attractive destination for investment and development."

"We are committed to making that process more efficient at every step,” he said. “By allowing the Department of Inspection and Standards to start a concurrent review, we are removing unnecessary hurdles and accelerating the timeline for new construction projects.”

Developers will still be required to obtain approvals from DPW and utility providers prior to being issued permits, but that process can begin as soon as plans are under review.

City officials said this will help officials identify potential issues earlier in the process, reducing delays and permit bottlenecks that often occur with new construction projects.

The

change was also designed to enhance coordination between city departments and developers, who will gain earlier feedback on their plans.

“The goal here is to reduce the stale time,” said James C. Moore, director of the Providence Department of Inspection and Standards. “If we can start a permit review at the same time as other agencies, we potentially reduce the total review process by more than a month.”

The changes should also spark greater interest from would-be developers by making the process less time-consuming and financially onerous.

In addition to spurring economic development, the move is part of Smiley’s broader agenda to modernize city services and increase its housing stock.

"Providence is ready for development," said Smiley.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com