Providence medical office building sells for $7.9M

PROVIDENCE – A medical office building with 21,000 square feet of working space recently sold for $7.9 million, according to property records.

The brick two-story building is located at 825 North Main St., about 500 yards from the Branch Avenue exit on Interstate 95. It was constructed in 1960, according to property records.

The office building is home to several tenants from the health care industry, including NorthMain Radiation Oncology and University Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.

The building comes with two levels of parking, with one at the surface level and a ramp that leads up to an additional parking area, for a total 10,000 square feet of asphalt and 62 off-street parking spaces. The property contains a total of 0.92 acres of land, according to public records.

The building, which is located in a C-2 commercial zone, also contains an elevator.

The property was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $2.57 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the medical office building was sold by Beacon Realty Co. LLC, which is managed by Nicklas Oldenburg, according to annual reports filed with the R.I. Department of State.

The property was purchased by EGMP 825 N Main LLC, according to the deed. This company is led by Manager Charles Hornberger, who is a principal at Evergreen Medical Properties in Atlanta.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.