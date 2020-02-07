Providence metro construction employment up 4% on year in Dec.

PROVIDENCE – Construction employment in the Providence-Warwick-Fall River metropolitan area increased 4% year over year to 25,700 jobs in December, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.

The metro area ranked No. 105 in the nation for construction employment growth rate.

Construction employment grew in 211 of 358 metro areas year over year in December, declined in 73 and remained unchanged in 74, according to the ACGA’s report released this week.

“There are not enough qualified workers in many parts of the country for firms to be able to keep pace with strong demand for work,” said Ken Simonson, the AGCA’s chief economist. “Construction workforce shortages appear to be holding back further job gains in many parts of the country.”

Other changes to local metro construction employment in December:

New Bedford metro area: Declined 4% year over year to 2,500 workers.

Taunton-Middleborough-Norton, Mass., metro area: declined 3% year over year to 3,300 workers.

Norwich-New London, Conn.-Westerly metro area: Increased 5% year over year to 4,200 workers.