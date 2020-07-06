Providence Municipal Court reopens for 1st time since March

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Providence Municipal Court, which handles disputes involving parking and traffic enforcement in the city, reopened Monday after closing in mid-March because of the coronavirus.
Walk-in hearings for parking, red light and speed camera violations will be heard starting at 7:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to WJAR-TV.
Moving violations will be heard on Tuesdays only for people who have a hearing scheduled.
Only one person at a time is allowed in the courtroom to address the judge to maintain proper social distancing and night court remains closed.
