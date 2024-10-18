Providence nightclub named in ASCAP music copyright suit

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on October 21st.

PROVIDENCE – Local nightclub Fish Co. is one of 11 establishments being sued by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers for copyright infringement for allegedly allowing unauthorized public performances of its members' music.

The nonprofit association represents more than one million songwriters, composers and music publishers and works to stop unlicensed public performances of their members' songs while collecting and distributing licensing fees and distributing royalties.

ASCAP said that 90% of the fees it collects goes directly to the songwriters, composers and music publishers as royalties. P

artists

artists "

must earn our livelihoods through our creative work, and music is how we put food on the table and send our kids to school."

“Most businesses know that an ASCAP license allows them to offer music legally, efficiently and at a reasonable price," he said. "While compensating music creators fairly.”

Performance rights can be granted to businesses under federal copyright law by getting permission through a fee that covers the entire ASCAP repertory of more than 20 million musical works. The ASCAP says the average cost for bars and restaurants amounts to less than $2 per day “for the right to play an unlimited amount of music.”

“Businesses use music to attract customers and make them stay longer and spend more. ASCAP makes sure the creators of that music get paid," said Stephanie Ruyle, executive vice president and head of licensing. "Each of the establishments sued today has chosen to infringe upon the hard work of songwriters instead of licensing the music they play, despite repeated notifications and opportunities to do so."

ASCAP claimed it has made “numerous” attempts to offer a license to each defendant “and educate the business owners about their obligations under federal copyright law.”

“Instead, they have continued to perform the copyrighted musical works of ASCAP's songwriter, composer and music publisher members for the entertainment of their patrons without obtaining permission to do so."

Under federal copyright law any business found liable for willful violations faces fines of up to $30,000 per violation.

Providence Fish Co. is co-owned by Garry Williams, who along with business partner Frank Manfredi Jr. also owns The Strand Ballroom music venue and talent booking agency The Rosendale Group. The pair opened Fish Co. in 2020 under new management.

Messages seeking comment were not immediately returned.