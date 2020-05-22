Providence offers free business corridor parking; urges businesses to apply to repurpose parking spaces

PROVIDENCE – Providence will be offering free two-hour parking in select business corridors to help local businesses operating through COVID-19-related restrictions, the city announced Friday.

The free parking, which applies to the hours of 10 a.m. through 9 p.m., starts Friday and will continue through July 31. Parking meter violations will not be issued during the two-hour limit, however, time limits will be enforced, the city said.

“We know that our restaurants and small businesses are going to great lengths to reopen safely for customers and that comes with new challenges,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in a statement. “We want to support those establishments and folks visiting them by making it as easy as possible to do business. As we continue to reimagine how we support or local economy, I encourage all of our businesses to help us shape how we think, shop and dine in Providence.”

- Advertisement -

The free-parking corridors include:

Atwells Avenue – Bradford Street to Knight Street

Spruce Street – Dean Street to Acorn Street

Dean Street – Atwells Avenue to West Exchange Street

Acorn Street – Spruce Street to Atwells Avenue

Bradford Street – Atwells Avenue to Jones Street

Bond Street – Atwells Avenue to Spruce Street

Broad Street – Public Street to Montgomery Street

Downtown Providence – bounded by Fountain Street, Memorial Boulevard, Weybosset Street, Empire Street and Friendship Street (from Dyer Street to Dorrance Street)

Hope Street – Rochambeau Avenue to Blackstone Boulevard

North Main Street – Thomas Street to Park Row

Olneyville Square – Route 10 to Sydney Street and Delaine Street to Atwood Street to Magnolia Street

South Main Street – James Street to Packet Street

Point Street – From Eddy Street to East Franklin Street

Thayer Street – Bowen Street to Waterman Street

Wayland Square – East Angell Street/Angell Street to Gano Street and Wayland Avenue from Angell Street to Pitman Street

Wickenden Street/Ives Street – Wickenden Street at Benefit Street to Ives Street at Preston Street

The city is also encouraging businesses in the city to apply to repurpose parking spaces adjacent to their business for takeout operations, streamlined pickup services, delivery services, or outdoor dining space. Eligible businesses will be allowed to repurpose two legal parking spots directly outside their establishment, including for use to designate 15-minute-limit parking spaces for takeout services. Applications are free of charge and can be done online. Outdoor dining and premises-extension applications can be found here.