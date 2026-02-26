Providence office space lease facilitated at 295 Promenade St.

PROVIDENCE – A 6,066-square-foot office space at 295 Promenade St. was leased recently, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the tenant in the transaction.

The leased suite is located on the first floor of the building, Sweeney Real Estate said.

Iantrek Inc., a medical-device research, design and development company, signed the lease for the space as part of an expansion of its operations and regional footprint, Sweeney Real Estate said in a news release.

Eric Schultheis of Sweeney Real Estate represented the tenant.

- Advertisement -

The leased space is part of a larger office building located within The Foundry campus, a historic commercial office and mixed-use complex along Promenade Street in Providence. The Foundry campus includes multiple office buildings and is part of the former Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co. complex listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The property is owned by The Foundry Associates, a Providence-based commercial real estate owner and manager that oversees The Foundry and related office space along Promenade Street.

The building at 295 Promenade St. was constructed in the early 20th century and contains more than 12,000 square feet of space, with the available space reported as 6,066 square feet for lease, according to public commercial listings.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.