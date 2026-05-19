Providence officials announce security measures ahead of World Cup FanZone  

By
-
LOCAL OFFICIALS ON TUESDAY released the public safety plan that will be in place during the FIFA-approved ‘PVD FanZone’ scheduled from June 11-19 at Station Park. Pictured is Kennedy Plaza. / PBN FILE PHOTO/PAMELA BHATIA

PROVIDENCE – Local officials on Tuesday said the city will be “prepared, flexible, and ready to welcome fans safely” to the FIFA-approved ‘PVD FanZone’ that will take place from June 11-19 at Station Park. The free event will include live music, food vendors and a jumbotron broadcasting every match. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

South County Art Association Enhances Its Space and Saves Energy

Energy efficiency improvements can help small businesses and nonprofit organizations reduce energy use while enhancing…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display