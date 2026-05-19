Providence officials announce security measures ahead of World Cup FanZone  

PROVIDENCE – Local officials on Tuesday said the city will be “prepared, flexible, and ready to welcome fans safely” to the FIFA-approved ‘PVD FanZone’ that will take place from June 11-19 at Station Park. The free event will include live music, food vendors and a jumbotron broadcasting every match. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup being held from June 13 to July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., estimates suggest more than 400,000 visitors will travel through the Providence metro area during the tournament. International groups include those associated with Ghana’s national team, whose delegation is expected to arrive on June 12 and Scotland’s “Tartan Army,” which is estimated to bring 5,000 to 10,000 visitors for the June 13 match versus Haiti. A city press release said coolers, outside food and drink, drones, or weapons "of any kind" will be prohibited and only clear bags, subject to search, will be allowed. Officials are encouraging attendees to use public transit or carpool. Visitors who drive are encouraged to park at Providence Place and enter via Promenade Street. The city budgeted $250,000 this fiscal year to fund the zone, which will have four staffed entry check points with security screening. A "unified command structure" overseeing operations will include a uniformed police presence throughout the district, and a Mobile Command Center located on Finance Way, which will be closed to traffic from Francis Street to Exchange Terrace. “This is unlike any event Providence has hosted in terms of duration and international reach, but our police, fire, emergency management, and city teams have been preparing extensively,” said Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar L. Perez Jr. “Through planning, coordination, training, and partnerships with FIFA and state and federal agencies, we are confident Providence is ready to safely host the world.” Providence’s planning efforts began a year ago in coordination with the R.I. State Police, R.I. Emergency Management Agency, Amtrak Police, FIFA representatives, and private security partners. Officials said that weekly meetings will evolve to daily operational briefings as the event approaches. “This is truly a full-department effort,” said Perez. “Providence has experience managing large-scale festivals and events, but this requires an even greater level of coordination because of the international scope, extended timeline, and multiple events happening simultaneously across the city.” Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com