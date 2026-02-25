Providence opens applications for 2026 Bradford Scholarship

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Public School District, in partnership with the city and the R.I. Department of Education, has opened applications for the 2026 Edward Hickling Bradford Scholarship, a $1,100 award supporting local students with significant financial need.

The scholarship, funded through the Bradford Trust, is available to eligible seniors attending public schools in Providence, as well as qualifying graduates currently enrolled in higher education programs. Last year, the program awarded a total of $105,000 to 95 students across 11 high schools.

State Education Commissioner Angélica Infante‑Green said the program reflects an ongoing effort to support student access to higher education.

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley noted that rising tuition costs remain a barrier for many families and praised the Bradford family’s continued support.

- Advertisement -

Superintendent Javier Montañez said the scholarship helps reduce financial pressure for students pursuing postsecondary education.

To qualify, applicants must live in Providence and attend or have graduated from a public school in the city, including charter and district schools recognized by the R.I. Department of Education.

Seniors applying for the scholarship must show proof of acceptance to an accredited associate, bachelor, or technical program; demonstrate a student aid index of $7,500 or less based on Free Application for Federal Student Aid results; and show involvement in extracurricular or community activities.

Current college students must meet similar enrollment and financial criteria.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on April 9. Students may receive the Bradford Scholarship up to two times. More information is available at provdenceschools.org/bradford, and applications can be submitted through the program’s online form.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.