Providence partners with nonprofits to design behavioral health crisis response program

PROVIDENCE – The city has partnered with nonprofit agencies The Providence Center Inc. and Family Service of Rhode Island Inc., and community members to analyze Providence’s emergency response systems and design a behavioral health crisis response program, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced Thursday.

“We are living through a once-in-a-generation moment with the ability to change how we approach public safety and behavioral health issues in our city,” Elorza said in a statement. “Through our partnership with The Providence Center and Family Service of Rhode Island, we can advance our transition to a prevention-first model for dealing with requests for mental health supports or social services. The design of this Behavioral Health Crisis Response Program will ensure that these calls for service are shifted from traditional public safety resources so that trained experts respond to these incidents where individuals need a helping hand and not handcuffs and result in better outcomes.”

The organizations were picked from among five bidders following a request for proposals issued by the city in February. The RFP sought goals of ensuring that behavioral health and social service issues with connections to the Public Safety Department have an appropriate response by behavioral health and social service providers; reduce justice involvement in behavioral health and social service issues; and reduce the likelihood of recurring issues and produce better physical and behavioral health outcomes in the city.

In addition to an initial $150,000 awarded to the organizations for the project, the city has allocated $600,000 in its fiscal year 2022 budget for the program, which will be overseen by the city’s Healthy Communities Office.

- Advertisement -

A set of recommendations issued in a final report is expected in November 2021.

“The needs of our community are constantly evolving, and we are committed to identifying an innovative response to recurring calls to our police and fire departments that will adapt our services to better meet the needs of our community,” said Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré.