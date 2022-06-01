Providence pension bond pitch clears R.I. House

PROVIDENCE – As interest rates rise, the window of opportunity is closing on the city’s pitch to borrow half a billion dollars to pay down its mammoth pension debt.

But the first hurdle to making the $515 million pension obligation bond a reality has been cleared, with the R.I. House approving state-enabling legislation Wednesday. The 56-9 vote came after impassioned debate from both proponents and detractors, along with unsuccessful attempts to tweak the bill.

The lower chamber’s approval is one of several needed before the city can actually issue the bonds. The R.I. Senate must also give permission, since the debt Providence would take on relative to its assessed property value is more than state law typically allows.

Identical legislation has been introduced in the R.I Senate but was held for further study in the Senate Finance Committee meeting on May 5.

Also critical to the bond measure’s success is the support of Providence voters, who will have a chance to weigh in through a special election on June 7. And even if the nonbinding ballot referendum secures the necessary votes of city residents, the city can only borrow at a maximum 4.9% interest rate, per the provisions of the state legislation.

The legislation also incorporates other stipulations aimed at protecting the city against the risks often associated with these types of borrowing plans, based largely on recommendations of the Providence Pension Fund Working Group, as well as input from R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who submitted written recommendations to the House Finance Committee. These include a 25-year term with a par call provision to allow the city to refinance if interest rates become more favorable, a minimum employee contribution rate to the pension and a requirement that the city put $10 million into a restricted account to fund other post-employment benefits.

“Doing nothing is really not an option,” said Rep. Scott Slater, D-Providence, who sponsored the House legislation, speaking to the necessity of action to shore up the city’s beleaguered pension fund.

The City Council and Mayor Jorge O. Elorza have already thrown their weight behind the proposed $515 million pension obligation bond, as the best – and only – option to shore up the city’s $1.3 billion unfunded pension liability. If issued, the fixed-interest-rate bond would boost the city pension above “critical status” of 60% funded by fiscal 2029 while contributing to its annual payments, which are rising faster than the city revenue, according to the Providence Pension Fund Working Group report.

The state legislation also stipulates that the city can only borrow money if the ballot referendum is approved. The special election is scheduled for June 7.

Regardless of what happens with the pension bond, the city’s annual contribution to its pension fund will not be significantly changed. The mayor’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal calls for a $100.3 million annual payment, which represents a 7% increase over the current fiscal year.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.