PROVIDENCE – The Providence Performing Arts Center will open its doors on Saturday, Feb. 1, for a unique tour.

Open to the public at no charge, the behind-the-stage tour will include a view of the mechanics of the PPAC productions. The tour will also include a sampling of the 1927 Wurlitzer pipe organ, which is among three of its kind.

Opened in 1928 as Loew’s State Theatre, it was the largest movie palace in southern New England. It was listed in 1977 on the National Register of Historic Places and is now the state’s premier Broadway-style theater.

No tickets or reservations are required for the tour, which is offered in partnership with Doors Open Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.