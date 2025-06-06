Providence Place mall receiver named U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge

By
-
JOHN DORSEY will be stepping down as one of Providence Place mall’s receivers to serve as a judge in the Rhode Island U.S. Bankruptcy Court. / PBN FILE PHOTO / WILLIAM HAMILTON

PROVIDENCE – John Dorsey will be stepping down as one of Providence Place mall’s receivers to serve as a judge in the Rhode Island U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Dorsey, a partner at West Warwick-based firm Ferrucci Russo Dorsey P.C., will replace Judge Diane Finkle, who is expected to retire in September. Chief Judge David J. Barron

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Success: Your Not-for-Profit Audit Season Guide

The days are getting longer, the sun is setting later, and the weather is starting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display