Providence Place mall receiver named U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – John Dorsey will be stepping down as one of Providence Place mall’s receivers to serve as a judge in the Rhode Island U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Dorsey, a partner at West Warwick-based firm Ferrucci Russo Dorsey P.C., will replace Judge Diane Finkle, who is expected to retire in September. Chief Judge David J. Barron

PROVIDENCE – John Dorsey will be stepping down as one of Providence Place mall’s receivers to serve as a judge in the Rhode Island U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Dorsey, a partner at West Warwick-based firm Ferrucci Russo Dorsey P.C., will replace Judge Diane Finkle, who is expected to retire in September. Chief Judge David J. Barron of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit announced Dorsey's appointment Thursday.

“This is the honor of a lifetime, and I accept it with great humility and responsibility. I am committed to serving the people of Rhode Island with fairness, integrity and compassion,” Dorsey said in a statement Friday. “I look forward to continuing to build on the important work done by Judge Finkle, and will work to ensure the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Rhode Island is accessible and responsive to the needs of individuals and businesses alike – and ensure that justice is administered with humanity and respect."

Dorsey’s new role means he will step away as a receiver of Providence Place mall. Dorsey and Mark Russo were chosen to run the mall in November.

The attorneys’

appointment

came after Superior Court Justice Brian Stern granted a petition receivership – state-level version of bankruptcy – by the U.S. Bank National Association. Court records show that the U.S. Bank National Association represents lenders who granted a $305 million loan in 2011 to GGP-Providence Place LLC and Brookfield Properties. The lenders said the mall’s former manager, Brookfield Properties, owed more than $259 million on the loan.

Centennial Real Estate Management LLC became the 1.2 million-square-foot mall’s new manager just weeks into the receivership. Russo and Dorsey have also boosted mall security and announced plans to make facility repairs and parking improvements.

“I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made as co-receivers to stabilize mall operations and lay the groundwork for long-term success,” Dorsey said. “The receivership remains in strong and steady hands.”

e U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit. He also served on the Quonset Development Corporation board of directors from 2015 to 2016 and board of directors of the Roger Williams University Law School Alumni Association from 2018 to 2024. The R.I. Superior Court also appointed Dorsey as the program coordinator of the team that developed the COVID-19 Business Recovery Program.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com

Dorsey has been practicing at Ferrucci Russo Dorsey since 2010 and is regularly chosen as a commissioner, special master or receiver by state and municipal courts. He has worked on cases related to business, real estate development, environmental and transactional issues. Dorsey earned a Bachelor of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute in 2007 and received his law degree from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2010. He is a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association, the Thurgood Marshall Law Society and the R.I. Black Business Association, according to th