PROVIDENCE – Providence Place's financial straits appear to be growing as Macy's future at the mall is uncertain.

In June, Kroll Bond Rating Agency downgraded all six of the classes it rates from the mall’s commercial mortgage-back security. In announcing the downgrade, KBRA said the borrower has indicated to the loan servicer that the Providence Place Macy's store is on the list of locations planned for closure.

However, a spokesperson for Macy’s would only say in an email to PBN Monday that a “final decision on specific locations has yet to be made.” T

he mall owner, Brookfield Property Partners, did not respond to PBN’s questions on Monday.

The downgrades come after Trepp, a firm that provides information on commercial mortgages, reported in April that the mall’s $254.9 million loan was transferred because of an “imminent maturity default” and that it would go into maturity default in May. A maturity default happens when the borrower can’t refinance their loan, leaving them with a large “balloon” payment.

But this isn’t the first time Providence Place found itself on shaky ground.

In May 2021, Brookfield Property Partners defaulted on its mortgage and the loan was transferred to a special servicer in anticipation of the failure to pay.

Special servicers take over commercial mortgage-backed securities when borrowers can’t pay and usually work out a loan modification or debt repayment or foreclosure.

Brookfield financed the maturity date to 2022, along with two one-year extensions, bringing the final maturity date to May 6, 2024.

As of May 6, KBRA says the loan is “matured and non-performing” – meaning Brookfield is behind on its payments – and the company is looking for another three-year extension. According to KBRA, in May Brookfield had $6.1 million in its cash flow reserve account, which is usually used as emergency funds.

KBRA said its rating downgrades come as a result of the transfer to the special servicer in April and a drop in the collateral property’s performance.

The loan is secured by 980,000 square feet, of the total 1.3 million square feet, with some anchor space – including Macy’s – excluded from the collateral.

KBRA reported its loan-to-value ratio was 139.8%, up from 115.8% recorded in June 2023. A loan-to-value ratio, or LTV, measures the amount of a loan to the value of an asset and usually the higher an LTV, the riskier the loan.

Based on January 2024 information, the collateral space was 94.5% leased, compared with 85.3% recorded in KBRA’s last rating change in June 2023. KBRA says it's maintaining the loan’s K-LOC designation and performance outlook of “underperform” based on its status as “matured and nonperforming” along with a decline in both the mall’s financial performance and value. A K-LOC designation is KBRA’s metric to show which loans are in default or at a greater risk of default.

In February Macy’s announced plans to close 150 stores in the next three years and 50 by the end of 2024. Since then, the department store – which has locations in Providence, Warwick as well as Dartmouth and North Attleboro – has been relatively quiet about which locations it plans to close.

According to a May 2021 appraisal, KBRA said the property was worth $240 million, showing a 57% decrease from the mall’s value when the loan was secured.

Since then Providence Place has seen several shifts among its tenants. Over the years, the mall has lost higher-end stores like Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma and Crate & Barrel. Recently it's also added key tenants like Level99 and the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo De Chao.