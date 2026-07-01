Providence Place small business village displays 48 local vendors

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ANCHOR TOFFEE is one of 48 vendors featured at the RI Small Business Village located inside Providence Place. / PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS / MICA KANNER-MASCOLO

PROVIDENCE – For a limited time, a group of small Rhode Island businesses will be selling their products at Providence Place as part of the mall’s RI Small Business Village – a venture aimed at boosting brand visibility and sales as tourists flock to the Ocean State for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Running from

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