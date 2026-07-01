Providence Place small business village displays 48 local vendors

PROVIDENCE – For a limited time, a group of small Rhode Island businesses will be selling their products at Providence Place as part of the mall’s RI Small Business Village – a venture aimed at boosting brand visibility and sales as tourists flock to the Ocean State for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Running from June 4 through Aug. 30, the business village features product displays from 48 local businesses, including clothing brands, artists, chocolatiers and body care makers. Located in the three adjacent storefronts of the former Banana Republic, bareMinerals and Swarovski shops, the RI Small Business Village is an initiative of Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, a Providence-based workforce and economic development nonprofit. The idea for the village, which is staffed by workers from SkillsRI, came from clients of the nonprofit’s Small Business Hub who were looking to capitalize on the influx of foot traffic generated by tourists staying locally to commute to the soccer matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Between staffing, insurance, lease costs and general operations, the small business village has a price tag of about a quarter of a million dollars. SkillsRI will not be making a profit, and instead, is hoping to break even with the help of companies like Centreville Bank, the village’s title sponsor that donated $50,000. “We knew that Providence would be a really great opportunity for economic visibility for our small businesses,” said Nina Pande, SkillsRI executive director. In its first three weeks, the initiative generated just under $18,000 in sales. Visibility and an in-person shopping experience were the main benefits that encouraged Giana Sacco, a visual artist who goes by the pseudonym “Occipital”, to apply for a vendor spot. The village features Sacco’s black and white pieces of human stick figures, especially those from her collection based on resilience named "I May Bend, But I Will Not Break”. Sacco sells her work online and at her Cranston studio, but due to her busy schedule and travelling for shows, she operates on an appointment-only basis. The RI Small Business Village allows potential customers to view her art in-person and at their leisure – an important aspect of the fine art-buying experience due to its often-hefty price tag, she said. “It being local, I think people will take more time to decide if they want a piece or not, which is fine because it’s open seven days a week,” said Sacco. Sacco has been selling her work at the village since it opened in early June. She’s sold a piece and said the display has generated a lot of interest in her work. For Paola Baldomar, co-owner of online retailer Rhody & Co., the small business village has been her first opportunity to display her hat and apparel brand in a brick-and-mortar establishment. She was drawn to the initiative’s Rhode Island focus, a commonality with her own brand that was inspired by her late husband’s love for the state. Rhody & Co. sells tumblers along with embroidered baseball caps, beanies, sweatshirts and t-shirts. Baldomar was also excited by the promise of enhanced exposure as she’s been feeling the growing pains of a young business. She launched Rhody & Co. in November. “It has been tough. I'm not going to lie, it has been tough to market online because there are so many people in the embroidery field,” she said. Baldomar has successfully been able to sell products at the village, and the visibility has brought more traffic to her online site. While there aren’t plans to extend the village past its August end date, Pande said SkillsRI is open to future opportunities, such as a holiday market, if it makes sense financially. “This is very much a social experiment ... and very much a learning opportunity,” said Pande. Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.