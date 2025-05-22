Providence power plant part of $1.9B transaction

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – The Manchester Street Power Station is being sold. The plant with the three tall smokestacks along the Providence River on Point Street is one of seven modern gas generation facilities being sold to Texas-based Vistra Corp. from Lotus Infrastructure Partners for $1.9 billion. Vista’s acquisition includes five combined cycle gas turbine facilities and two

Vista’s acquisition includes five combined cycle gas turbine facilities and two combustion turbine facilities located across the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland Interconnection, New England, New York and California.

"We are excited to announce another opportunistic expansion of our generation footprint in some of our key competitive markets," said Vistra CEO and President Jim Burke. "We believe natural-gas-fired generation will continue to play an ever-increasing role in the reliability, affordability and flexibility of U.S. power grids for years to come. The addition of this attractive portfolio of combined cycle and peaking assets allows Vistra to serve growing power demand while exceeding our mid-teens levered return target."

Vista is acquiring the seven facilities, which generate a total capacity of 2,600 megawatts, for

approximately $743 per kilowatt.

The Providence plant is owned by Manchester Street LLC, one of the city's largest taxpayers and a subsidiary of Lotus and Connecticut-based

Starwood Energy Group Global LLC. Starwood purchased the plant from Dominion Energy as part of a $1.2 billion deal in 2018.

The facility was built in the early 1900s and was owned for generations by the Narragansett Electric Co.

Based in Irving, Texas, Vistra is a Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company that provides resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine.

The sale is expected to close

sometime in late 2025 or early 2026 and is subject to regulatory approvals.

