Providence Preservation Society plans fall trip to Berkshires

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation Society plans regular trips with its members and other fans. This coming fall, the trip will stay within New England.
A trip to the Berkshires is planned for Oct. 15-17.
The trip will include a stop at the Felinghuysen Morris House and Studio, the first modernist house in New England.
The schedule also includes a stop at Chesterwood, the home of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s artist homes and studios program.
Registration is open on the PPS website.
