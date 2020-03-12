Providence Preservation Society plans fall trip to Berkshires

THE PROVIDENCE PRESERVATION Society is planning a trip to the Berkshires this fall for its members and fans.

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation Society plans regular trips with its members and other fans. This coming fall, the trip will stay within New England.

A trip to the Berkshires is planned for Oct. 15-17.

The trip will include a stop at the Felinghuysen Morris House and Studio, the first modernist house in New England.

The schedule also includes a stop at Chesterwood, the home of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s artist homes and studios program.

Registration is open on the PPS website.

