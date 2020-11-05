Providence Preservation Society plans symposium on ‘Whose Places Matter (and Why)?’

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation Society will hold the virtual symposium “Whose Places Matter (and Why)?” from Nov. 12 to Nov. 21.

The 10 days of programming will bring together design professionals, students and preservation society members for discussion about systems and inequities that shape the built environment, according to a news release.

Speakers will examine place-based social justice through the prism of transportation, climate, housing and diversity in architecture and design, pop culture and historic preservation.

Two panel discussions are planned. On Nov. 13, participants will discuss “Who Decides What’s Worth Saving?” and on Nov. 17, “What Needs to Change?” will dig into historic preservation and social responsibility.

To register, visit www.ppsri.org.

