Providence Preservation Society seeks Most Endangered Properties nominations

PROVIDENCE – Nominations are being accepted for the 2021 Most Endangered Properties list compiled by the Providence Preservation Society.

The list calls public attention to properties and buildings that are threatened through neglect, harmful development or demolition.

In 2020, the list included, as it has for many years, the city’s tallest building, the Industrial Trust Building, built in 1928 and vacant for more than five years. It also included first-time entries such as the Crook Point Bascule Bridge, commonly called the railroad bridge, which was built in 1908 over the Seekonk River and has been stuck in the “up” position for more than 60 years.

The nomination forms are available at ppsri.org and are due by Oct. 9.

